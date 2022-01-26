Photos: Disney Princess LEGO Mosaics at the LEGO Store in Disney Springs

The LEGO Store in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World recently debuted a fabulous set of LEGO mosaics featuring all of the Disney Princesses.

The mosaic display features Rapunzel, Mulan, Snow White, Jasmine, Cinderella, Ariel, Pocahontas, Aurora, Moana, Belle, Tiana and Merida.

You can create your own Disney Princess LEGO Mosaic exhibit with free Disney Princess artwork with any purchase of a LEGO Disney Princess set.

You can create your own LEGO mosaic on LEGO.com for $129.99.

