“The Mandalorian” Comes to “The Book of Boba Fett” with Three New Character Posters

With the fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett premiering on Disney+ last week, three characters new to the show got their own poster this week: the Mandalorian, Peli Motto and the Armorer.
- All three characters made their debut in the fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett, but we of course know a lot more of their stories from the first two seasons of The Mandalorian.
- The official Star Wars Twitter account shared the new character posters today before the debut of the series’ sixth and penultimate episode on Disney+ on Wednesday.
- These posters follow the release of one poster from the fourth episode of the series, which featured the Mod Artist.
About The Book of Boba Fett:
- The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.
- The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen.
- Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers.
- The first five episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing Wednesdays.
- You can also check out our recaps of all the episodes so far at the links below: