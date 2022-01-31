“The Mandalorian” Comes to “The Book of Boba Fett” with Three New Character Posters

With the fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett premiering on Disney+ last week, three characters new to the show got their own poster this week: the Mandalorian, Peli Motto and the Armorer.

All three characters made their debut in the fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett , but we of course know a lot more of their stories from the first two seasons of The Mandalorian .

These posters follow the release of one poster from the fourth episode of the series, which featured the Mod Artist

About The Book of Boba Fett: