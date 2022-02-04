“American Idol” is Returning to Aulani and Fans Can Be Part of the Audience

American Idol is returning to Disney’s Aulani resort in Hawaii and the show is offering the chance for fans to be a part of the audience.
What’s Happening:
- American Idol will film episodes featuring the Top 24 on February 14th and 15th at Aulani.
- To sign up to be part of the live taping click here.
- Participants who are interested in attending must be at least eight years old and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
- The show has visited Aulani in previous seasons as well for the showcase round, featuring judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, along with host Ryan Seacrest.
- The historic 20th season of American Idol premieres February 27th on ABC.
More ABC News:
- ABC is working on a reboot of 1980s series L.A. Law, and the cast has been expanded with the addition of John Harlan Kim.
- The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has announced that Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan will host the Oscars Nominations Show on Tuesday, February 8th.
- Following some controversial remarks about the Holocaust, Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from ABC’s The View for two weeks.