“Turning Red” to Have Limited One-Week Engagement at The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California has announced that Pixar’s upcoming film, Turning Red, will have a limited one-week engagement at the theatre, beginning Friday, March 11th.
What’s Happening:
- The El Capitan Theatre announced Turning Red’s limited engagement on their Twitter account today:
O-M-G! Disney and Pixar’s #TurningRed will have a limited one-week engagement at the El Capitan Theatre starting March 11! 🐼❤️ Keep an eye on social for on sale information. pic.twitter.com/1GPZ0Yemf4
— The El Capitan Theatre (@ElCapitanThtre) February 7, 2022
- This will serve as one of the few theatrical engagements for Turning Red, as the film will (somewhat controversially) be released exclusively on Disney+ on March 11th.
- Keep your eyes peeled to The El Capitan Theatre’s social accounts for information on ticket sales.
About Turning Red:
- Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda!
- Directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi (Pixar short Bao) and produced by Lindsey Collins, Turning Red releases on March 11th, 2022 on Disney+.
