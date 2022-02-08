Celebrate Valentine’s Day With a Romantic Collection of Shows and Movies on Disney+

Valentine’s Day is almost here and Disney+ has a new collection of shows and movie perfect for celebrating this romantic holiday.
- Disney+ subscribers who have scrolled through the streaming service recently may have noticed the new Valentine’s Day collection on the home page.
- Within the collection, users will find several categories, including:
- Live Action Movies and Series
- Animated Movies
- Shorts
- Disney Channel Episodes
- Disney Junior Episodes
- The Simpsons Episodes
- Some of the popular movies and series Disney fans will find in this collection include:
- Aladdin
- WandaVision
- Enchanted
- Coco
- The Princess and the Frog
- Lady and the Tramp
- The Proud Family
- Phineas and Ferb
- Puppy Dog Pals
- The Book of Pooh
- The Simpsons
- And many more
- You can find the new Valentine’s Day collection on Disney+ now.
ICYMI – More Disney+ news:
- In celebration of Black History Month, Disney+ is bringing critically acclaimed, fan-favorite shows black-ish and grown-ish to even more audiences.
- Disney+ tested their live streaming capabilities this morning for the announcement of the nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards.
- Celebrating an amazing collaboration with Disney and Pixar’s all new film, Turning Red, set in Toronto and directed by Canadian Domee Shi, Air Canada has transformed one of their aircraft with the leading character from the new film.