Celebrate Valentine’s Day With a Romantic Collection of Shows and Movies on Disney+

Valentine’s Day is almost here and Disney+ has a new collection of shows and movie perfect for celebrating this romantic holiday.

Disney+ subscribers who have scrolled through the streaming service recently may have noticed the new Valentine’s Day collection on the home page.

Within the collection, users will find several categories, including: Live Action Movies and Series Animated Movies Shorts Disney Channel Disney Junior Episodes The Simpsons Episodes

Some of the popular movies and series Disney fans will find in this collection include: Aladdin WandaVision Enchanted Coco The Princess and the Frog Lady and the Tramp The Proud Family Phineas and Ferb Puppy Dog Pals The Book of Pooh The Simpsons And many more

You can find the new Valentine’s Day collection on Disney+ now.

