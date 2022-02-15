“Promised Land” Canceled by ABC, Final Episodes of the Season Moving to Hulu

TV Line has reported that the wine-soaked Latino soap, Promised Land, is being pulled off the air by ABC after receiving low ratings.
What’s Happening:
- The show will exit ABC following the airing of Episode 5 on Monday, February 21st. Promised Land‘s final five Season 1 episodes will stream exclusively on Hulu, beginning with Episode 6 on Tuesday, March 1st.
- As a result, The Good Doctor is coming off the bench early — Monday, February 28th — with the second half of its current fifth season. The medical drama was initially pegged to return in April after Promised Land wrapped its inaugural 10-episode run.
- Across its first four episodes, Promised Land has posted a mere 0.2 demo rating each week, while its audience has steadily declined from 1.9 million to 1.5 million total viewers. With Live+7 DVR playback factored in, its first episodes averaged 2.9 mil and a 0.3, besting only fellow freshman Queens in total audience and placing last in the demo among all ABC dramas.
More ABC News:
- ABC has ordered a new pilot, Not Dead Yet, a single-camera comedy from writing duo Casey Johnson and David Windsor, executive produced by McG.
- Academy Award-nominated documentary Summer of Soul, directed by Questlove, will be airing on ABC on Sunday, February 20th.
- ABC has ordered a new drama pilot about a group of therapists in Philadelphia, coming from This Is Us writer and director Kay Oyegun.