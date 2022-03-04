Dr. Phillips Center’s Community Giveback Program Provides Night of Broadway with “Frozen” to Regional Students

by | Mar 4, 2022 10:45 AM Pacific Time

The Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts has once again activated its Community Giveback program to present local students and their teachers with a chance to enjoy a night of Broadway. This season, students were invited to attend performances of Frozen.

Courtesy: Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

Courtesy: Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

What’s Happening: 

Courtesy: Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

Courtesy: Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

  • The students, teachers and guests represent:
    • Boys & Girls Club & MVP Strong Families
    • Central Avenue Elementary
    • Citrus Square Community Center
    • Dover Shores Elementary
    • Englewood Community Center
    • Highlands Elementary
    • James R. Smith Community Center
    • Lake Como Elementary
    • Lovell Elementary
    • Michigan Avenue Elementary
    • Neptune Elementary
    • Partin Settlement Elementary
Courtesy: Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

Courtesy: Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

  • Nearly half of the students are also part of the Dr. Phillips Center’s Disney Musicals in Schools (DMIS) program, which is offered to a number of Title I public elementary schools every year.
  • Through the program, the schools receive performance rights and ShowKit materials to a Disney musical. This year’s DMIS finale is taking place on May 17th at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater.

Did You Know:

This is the third time the Dr. Phillips Center has activated its Community Giveback program in the past three seasons. This program has hosted a total of 2,000 students across popular shows:

  • Frozen (21/22 season)
  • Aladdin (19/20 season)
  • Hamilton (19/20 season).

 What They’re Saying:

  • Kathy Ramsberger, President and Ceo: “A major part of our vision, Arts For Every Life, is giving back and sharing the arts with as many people in the community, especially our students. It’s important for us to expose youth to the arts and show them the remarkable possibilities and resources that exist for them inside their hometown performing arts center.”
  • Forest City Elementary fifth grade teacher, JP Royer, III: “I cannot tell you the excitement this event–and, in fact, the show itself–has brought back to our campus. A quick survey of our cast and crew revealed that only four had ever been to the Dr. Phillips Center before and that only two had ever seen a live Broadway show. This will be life changing, and we couldn’t be more appreciative for all the students participating in the region.”

More From Doctor Phillips Center for the Performing Arts:

 
 
