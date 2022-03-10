“Alligator Loki” Infinity Comic Now Available on Marvel Unlimited

“Alligator Loki” launches exclusively on Marvel Unlimited today in the Infinity Comics format. In the first issue, “Family Bonding,” Alligator Loki and Thor get to know one another at an Asgardian amusement park.
- The series creative team includes writer Alyssa Wong, artist Robert Quinn, and colorist Pete Pantazis.
- New issues of the 12-part series will be available every other Friday.
- For his entire life Thor has only known one brother, Loki. Known to all as conniving, sneaky, and cunning! But a new Loki is ready to take his place. He may be smaller, he may be cuter, and… an alligator?! But don’t be deceived, Alligator Loki has all the same attributes as his human counterpart and is ready to get into some trouble!
ICYMI – More Marvel Comics news:
- Following the herald of his return in “Timeless #1” and the announcement of an all-new omnibus, Marvel Comics continues to mark the 40th anniversary of Miracleman’s modern era with a new printing of award-winning writer Neil Gaiman and artist Mark Buckingham’s redefining work on the character.
- In honor of International Women's Day (March 8th) Marvel treated fans to a special trailer featuring artwork from “Women of Marvel #1.” The title features stories of several super heroes written and illustrated by Marvel’s women creators.
- A conflict is brewing between some of the Marvel Universe’s major players and in the end, all will be judged. This summer, the Avengers, the Eternals, and the X-Men find themselves at war in “A.X.E.: Judgment Day,” a new crossover event by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Valerio Schiti.