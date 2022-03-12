Naples Ristorante e Bar in Downtown Disney Offering Special Pizza & Pinot Events

Select Fridays at Naples Ristorante e Bar in Downtown Disney, you can sip wine and make your own authentic wood-fired pizza with renowned chefs. Pizza & Pinot invites you to experience the flavors of Italy in Southern California.
What’s Happening:
- Top your Neapolitan creation with fresh vegetables and savory Italian meats — and Naples’ experts will pair it perfectly with some of the world’s best pinots. Offerings include complex and fruity Italian pinot grigio, dry and refreshing pinot noir, and bright and citrusy pinot blanc. Perfetto!
- The first event occurred yesterday, March 11th, but don’t worry, there’s two more dates: March 25th and April 8th. Both events take place from 3:00-4:30 PM.
- Tickets must be purchased separately, and prices start at $35/person per event (not including tax or gratuity). Must be 21+ to attend.
- Tickets are limited, so get yours today!
