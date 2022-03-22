Save Up to 25% Off Select Rooms at Disneyland Resort Hotels This Spring

Some special offers are now available to book for guests looking to stay in the magic at one of the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Guests can save up to 25% off select rooms at a Disneyland Resort hotel with this spectacular spring offer, valid most Sunday through Thursdays from April 11th to June 9th, 2022.

Save 15% on Standard room types and 25% on Premium room types at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. Save 15% on Standard room types and 20% on Premium room types at Disneyland Hotel. Save 10% on both Standard and Premium room types at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel. This offer is available to book through June 6th and travel must be completed by June 10th. Premium room types included in this offer are Premium, Deluxe and Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms; select Concierge rooms; and Paradise, Artisan, Junior and Family suites.



