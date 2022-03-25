New B1 Battle Droid Now Available at Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Roger roger. Star Wars fans can now pick up the the B1 Series Battle Droid at the Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- The new droid figure features:
- Retractable antennas
- A removable head
- And interchangeable C-3PO head
- Removable arms
- A push button for sounds
- A blaster
- Removable legs
- The figure also articulate into the combat configuration, as seen on the back of the box below.
- The B1 Series Battle Droid sells for $74.99 and can be found at the Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- The B1 Series Battle Droid first appeared in Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace, where they served as comic relief in addition to being the footsoldiers of the primary antagonists of the film.
