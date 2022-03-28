Face Coverings Now Optional for Fully Vaccinated Guests at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa has updated their face covering requirements following the conclusion of the State of Hawai‘i's Safe Travels program.

What’s Happening:

Face coverings are not required for guests outdoors, and are now optional for fully vaccinated guests at most indoor locations when visiting Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa.

It is expected, but not required for guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings when indoors.

All guests may be required to wear appropriate face coverings at select indoor locations.

As a reminder, the State of Hawai‘i's Safe Travels program concluded on March 26th, and passengers arriving from domestic points of origin will no longer have to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a pre-travel negative test result upon arrival.

International passengers must continue to follow the travel requirements put in place by the federal government.

Government requirements are subject to change, and guests are encouraged to continue to stay updated on any travel requirements leading up to their planned stay by visiting the State of Hawaii’s Safe Travels website

More Disney News: