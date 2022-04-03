Disney Winners at the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 2022 Grammy Awards aired tonight on CBS, and while the awards mostly skew towards popular music, there were a few Disney nominations this year. Let’s go through what awards Disney projects won at this year’s Grammys.

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Music Film

Summer of Soul

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Soul — Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross tied with The Queen’s Gambit — Carlos Rafael Rivera

WandaVision The Mandalorian : Season 2 were also nominated in this category.

Olivia Rodrigo

A special shoutout goes to Olivia Rodrigo, who recently debuted her film, OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) on Disney+. Rodrigo took home the awards for Best Pop Solo Performance for “drivers license,” Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album for “SOUR.” Many of the songs from her award winning album feature in her Disney+ film.

