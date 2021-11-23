Seven Disney Soundtracks Nominated for 2022 Grammy Awards

As the year comes to a close, the Grammy Award season is just about to begin and this year seven Disney soundtracks have been nominated for the prestigious music awards.
- It has been revealed that seven Disney songs and soundtracks have been nominated for Grammy Awards.
- Among the nominees are WandaVision’s “Agatha All Along” and the score for the second season of The Mandalorian.
- The full list of nominees —that span 86 categories—can be viewed on the Grammys website.
- Viewers can watch as the winners are announced during the 2022 Grammy Awards on Monday, January 31, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT on CBS and Paramount+.
Disney Grammy Nominees
Soul
- Best Improvised Jazz Solo – “Bigger Than Us” – Jon Batiste
- Best Jazz Instrumental Album – “Bigger Than Us” – Jon Batiste
- Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Cruella
- Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
- Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Mandalorian: Season 2 (Chapters 13-16)
- Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
WandaVision
- Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media – “Agatha All Along” – Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles
- Best Music Film – Billie Eilish
Summer of Soul
- Best Music Film – Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson
