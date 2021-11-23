Seven Disney Soundtracks Nominated for 2022 Grammy Awards

As the year comes to a close, the Grammy Award season is just about to begin and this year seven Disney soundtracks have been nominated for the prestigious music awards.

What’s Happening:

It has been revealed that seven Disney songs and soundtracks have been nominated for Grammy Awards.

Among the nominees are WandaVision ’s “Agatha All Along” and the score for the second season of The Mandalorian .

The full list of nominees —that span 86 categories—can be viewed on the Grammys website

Viewers can watch as the winners are announced during the 2022 Grammy Awards on Monday, January 31, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT on CBS and Paramount+.

Disney Grammy Nominees

Soul

Best Improvised Jazz Solo – “Bigger Than Us” – Jon Batiste

– “Bigger Than Us” – Jon Batiste Best Jazz Instrumental Album – “Bigger Than Us” – Jon Batiste

– “Bigger Than Us” – Jon Batiste Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Cruella

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

​​

The Mandalorian: Season 2 (Chapters 13-16)

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

WandaVision

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media – “Agatha All Along” – Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles

Best Music Film – Billie Eilish

Summer of Soul

Best Music Film – Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson

