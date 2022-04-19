Disney Parks Announces Livestream for Tomorrow, April 20th

The official Disney Parks Twitter has announced a livestream for tomorrow “that you won’t want to miss.”

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks announced this “Disney Parks Live!” event taking place tomorrow, April 20th at 8:30pm PT / 11:30pm ET.

While Disney has not announced what the contents of the livestream could be, it could be focused on the return of nighttime spectaculars Disneyland Resort

Returning this Friday are the Disneyland Forever fireworks, World of Color updated Main Street Electrical Parade

More Disney Parks News: