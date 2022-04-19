Disney Parks Announces Livestream for Tomorrow, April 20th

The official Disney Parks Twitter has announced a livestream for tomorrow “that you won’t want to miss.”
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks announced this “Disney Parks Live!” event taking place tomorrow, April 20th at 8:30pm PT / 11:30pm ET.
- While Disney has not announced what the contents of the livestream could be, it could be focused on the return of nighttime spectaculars to the Disneyland Resort.
- Returning this Friday are the Disneyland Forever fireworks, World of Color and an updated Main Street Electrical Parade, celebrating its 50th anniversary.
More Disney Parks News:
- Walt Disney World has updated its face covering policy. Guests are no longer required to wear masks on enclosed transportation, which means face coverings are no longer required anywhere on Walt Disney World property.
- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has added the discussion of revoking the Reedy Creek Improvement District to a special session of the Legislature that started Tuesday.
- Disney Parks Blog revealed the soundtrack for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which officially opens on May 27th at EPCOT.
