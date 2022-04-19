Walt Disney World Guests No Longer Required to Wear Face Coverings on Disney Transportation

Walt Disney World has updated its face covering policy. Guests are no longer required to wear masks on enclosed transportation, which means face coverings are no longer required anywhere on Walt Disney World property.
- The updated Walt Disney World face covering policy is as follows:
- Face coverings are optional for Guests in both outdoor and indoor locations, as well as Disney transportation. It is recommended Guests who are not fully vaccinated continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters and on enclosed transportation.
- Please note, face coverings are not permitted while experiencing water slides or in the water.
- Meanwhile, at Disneyland Resort, it is still “strongly recommended” that guests wear their face coverings while indoors and they are still required on shuttles.
- The full Disneyland Resort policy is as follows:
- It is strongly recommended that Guests wear face coverings when indoors. Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and older), regardless of vaccination status, in certain indoor settings including Disney shuttles and in health settings, such as in First Aid. Face coverings are optional for Guests in outdoor areas.
