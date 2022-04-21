Episode 2 of the planDisney Podcast Looks at the Latest Offerings at the Disneyland Resort

The second episode of the new planDisney podcast series, presented by State Farm, has arrived, featuring a look at all the latest offerings coming to the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Join host Amiyrah Martin and planDisney panelists Kristin C. and Kamini C. as they break down all the offerings coming to Disneyland Resort for guests. Whether you are a first timer to the parks or a seasoned guest, you will enjoy hearing all the exciting announcements they will discuss; not only for Disneyland Resort but other Disney destinations as well.

Among the items discussed are tips for the return of nighttime spectaculars to the Resort, tips for visiting the parks with children and tips for first time visitors.

