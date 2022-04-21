Episode 2 of the planDisney Podcast Looks at the Latest Offerings at the Disneyland Resort

The second episode of the new planDisney podcast series, presented by State Farm, has arrived, featuring a look at all the latest offerings coming to the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Join host Amiyrah Martin and planDisney panelists Kristin C. and Kamini C. as they break down all the offerings coming to Disneyland Resort for guests. Whether you are a first timer to the parks or a seasoned guest, you will enjoy hearing all the exciting announcements they will discuss; not only for Disneyland Resort but other Disney destinations as well.
- Among the items discussed are tips for the return of nighttime spectaculars to the Resort, tips for visiting the parks with children and tips for first time visitors.
- You can listen to the planDisney Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast or join the panelists on location and watch it on the Disney Parks YouTube channel.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Nighttime spectaculars officially return to the Disneyland Resort on April 22nd. As part of a media preview, we were invited to see the first public showing of the 50th-anniversary edition of the Main Street Electrical Parade ahead of its official return this Friday.
- Along with the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade, the Disneyland Forever fireworks also returned for a preview performance last night at Disneyland.
- Take a look at some of the food and merchandise available for the 50th anniversary of the Main Street Electrical Parade.
