Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary Balloons Now Available at Disneyland

The Main Street Electrical Parade officially returned to Disneyland tonight, and a slew of merchandise has been released. Among these items is a fun new light-up balloon.
The balloon celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Main Street Electrical Parade this year, with stylized versions of various elements of the parade.
Just like the parade itself, the balloons light up in thousands of sparkling lights:
Check out our full video of the Main Street Electrical Parade from when it soft opened this past Wednesday:
