Disneyland Considering Daycare Option for Future Food & Wine Festivals

According to a report from The Orange County Register, Disneyland has begun surveying visitors about their feelings and opinions on a daycare option during the annual Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.
What’s Happening:
- Recent Disneyland visitors were asked a series of survey questions about food and beverage quality, healthy menu options and bookable experiences at the festival.
- One particular question of note focused on how interested parents would be in a daycare option during the Food & Wine Festival.
- Surveys are intended to gather data and feedback. Disneyland has not made any announcement about adding a daycare option to the Food & Wine Festival, it is merely an idea at this point.
- Today, April 26th, is the last day for this year’s Food & Wine Festival. Check out our report from the opening of the Festival back in March.
More Disney California Adventure News:
- Star Wars, Pixar, Sweethearts, and now Grad Nite! The latest in the Disneyland After Dark event series allows guests to relive their high school days with Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion 2022 coming this June to Disney California Adventure.
- After a wait that was far too long, the incredible signature nighttime spectacular of Disney California Adventure, World of Color, has returned. Check out our full video of the show.
- Coming face to face with your favorite heroes and slinging web with Spider-Man is enough to make Avengers Campus an unforgettable experience, but the thing that really puts it over the top is the music. Now, you can listen to the music of Avengers Campus at home as it is now available on streaming services.
