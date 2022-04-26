Disneyland Considering Daycare Option for Future Food & Wine Festivals

According to a report from The Orange County Register, Disneyland has begun surveying visitors about their feelings and opinions on a daycare option during the annual Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

What’s Happening:

  • Recent Disneyland visitors were asked a series of survey questions about food and beverage quality, healthy menu options and bookable experiences at the festival.
  • One particular question of note focused on how interested parents would be in a daycare option during the Food & Wine Festival.
  • Surveys are intended to gather data and feedback. Disneyland has not made any announcement about adding a daycare option to the Food & Wine Festival, it is merely an idea at this point.
  • Today, April 26th, is the last day for this year’s Food & Wine Festival. Check out our report from the opening of the Festival back in March.

