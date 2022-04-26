Disneyland Considering Daycare Option for Future Food & Wine Festivals

According to a report from The Orange County Register, Disneyland has begun surveying visitors about their feelings and opinions on a daycare option during the annual Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

What’s Happening:

Recent Disneyland visitors were asked a series of survey questions about food and beverage quality, healthy menu options and bookable experiences at the festival.

One particular question of note focused on how interested parents would be in a daycare option during the Food & Wine Festival.

Surveys are intended to gather data and feedback. Disneyland has not made any announcement about adding a daycare option to the Food & Wine Festival, it is merely an idea at this point.

