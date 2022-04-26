Both “Sister Act” Film Soundtracks Released on Vinyl for 30th Anniversary

Get ready to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Touchstone Pictures classic, Sister Act, with two new vinyl releases of the film and its sequel’s soundtrack.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Music Emporium has released the soundtracks to Sister Act and Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit on vinyl.
- You can order both vinyls at the links below:
- For more on Sister Act, check out Bill’s review of the original film and the sequel as part of his “Touchstone and Beyond” series.
- Disney+ is currently working on a third Sister Act film, with Tim Federle (Better Nate Than Ever) set to direct, Madhuri Shekar writing and Whoopi Goldberg reprising her iconic role.
- Both Sister Act films are available to stream on Disney+.
