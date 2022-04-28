Disney Halloween Takes Over the Tokyo Disney Resort September 15th – October 31st

The spooktacular Halfway to Halloween announcements continue this morning with a look at what to expect this Halloween at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
- The annual Disney Halloween event will take place at both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea from September 15th – October 31st.
- Specific details on what to expect during Disney Halloween have not been announced.
- In the meantime, the Tower of Terror and The Haunted Mansion are both ready and waiting to give you a spooky thrill.
- Recently restored by the New York City Preservation Society, tours of the Hotel Hightower are now open to the public… with an elevator still in operation… waiting for you! Brave souls are invited to travel to the top floor and discover why it’s garnered the name Tower of Terror after the mysterious disappearance of its owner Harrison Hightower III in 1899.
- The 999 happy haunts are dying to meet those willing to walk through the mansion’s gates — making it an even 1,000. Step into your “doom buggy” and discover the secrets of this ominous home, sitting within Fantasyland at Tokyo Disneyland… There's no turning back now!
- There’s no word yet on if the Haunted Mansion Holiday Nightmare overlay will be making a return this year or not.
- Not only did Disneyland announce the return of Oogie Boogie Bash, on the opposite coastline, Walt Disney World revealed the return of the popular Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party to Magic Kingdom!
- There’s also Halloween fun to be found on the high seas, as Disney Cruise Line has announced the return of their special Halloween cruises and the debut of them on their newest ship, the Disney Wish.
- Halloween Merchandise has also been revealed to celebrate Halfway to Halloween, with lots of Hocus Pocus and Haunted Mansion-themed items, as well as a collection of Silly Symphonies merchandise.
