Disney Halloween Takes Over the Tokyo Disney Resort September 15th – October 31st

The spooktacular Halfway to Halloween announcements continue this morning with a look at what to expect this Halloween at the Tokyo Disney Resort.

What’s Happening:

The annual Disney Halloween event will take place at both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea from September 15th – October 31st.

Specific details on what to expect during Disney Halloween have not been announced.

In the meantime, the Tower of Terror and The Haunted Mansion

Recently restored by the New York City Preservation Society, tours of the Hotel Hightower are now open to the public… with an elevator still in operation… waiting for you! Brave souls are invited to travel to the top floor and discover why it’s garnered the name Tower of Terror after the mysterious disappearance of its owner Harrison Hightower III in 1899.

The 999 happy haunts are dying to meet those willing to walk through the mansion’s gates — making it an even 1,000. Step into your “doom buggy” and discover the secrets of this ominous home, sitting within Fantasyland at Tokyo Disneyland… There's no turning back now!

There’s no word yet on if the Haunted Mansion Holiday

