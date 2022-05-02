We can’t believe it’s already been six months since Walt Disney World debuted Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT! The delightful dark ride takes guests on a culinary journey with the little chef and now Dooney & Bourke is celebrating the attraction with a new collection.
- Dooney & Bourke has cooked up a new collection of bags inspired by Remy Ratatouille Adventure and fans of the fashion brand (and the attraction!) can scoop up their favorites on shopDisney.
- The pattern features rat brothers Remy and Emile living their best lives surrounded by cheese (brie, swiss, munster, gouda, and gorgonzola?), baguettes, and croissants! There’s also a cheesy Eiffel Tower too, lest anyone forget their story takes place in France.
- And finally, bringing everything together is the burgundy/deep cabernet background that makes you want to raise a glass…of wine.
- The pattern is showcased across three bag styles—crossbody, tote, and satchel—that are perfect for everyday use, including a visit to your favorite Disney park.
- Guests can shop all three looks now on shopDisney and prices range from $228-$298.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Remy's Ratatouille Attraction Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $228
- Genuine leather trims
- Zip top closure with leather pulls
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior key hook
- 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Trim: 100% leather
- 8'' H x 8 1/2'' W x 3'' D
Remy's Ratatouille Attraction Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $268
- Zip top closure with leather pulls
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior key hook
- 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Trim: 100% leather
- 12'' H x 10'' W x 3 3/4'' D
- Handles drop 11 1/2'' L
Remy's Ratatouille Attraction Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $298
- Zip top closure with leather pulls
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior key hook
- 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Trim: 100% leather
- 9 3/5'' H x 11 1/2'' W x 5 1/4'' D
- Handle drop length: 5''
- Strap drop length: 21''
