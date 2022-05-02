We can’t believe it’s already been six months since Walt Disney World debuted Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT! The delightful dark ride takes guests on a culinary journey with the little chef and now Dooney & Bourke is celebrating the attraction with a new collection.

What’s Happening:

Dooney & Bourke

The pattern features rat brothers Remy and Emile living their best lives surrounded by cheese (brie, swiss, munster, gouda, and gorgonzola?), baguettes, and croissants! There’s also a cheesy Eiffel Tower too, lest anyone forget their story takes place in France.

And finally, bringing everything together is the burgundy/deep cabernet background that makes you want to raise a glass…of wine.

The pattern is showcased across three bag styles—crossbody, tote, and satchel—that are perfect for everyday use, including a visit to your favorite Disney park.

Guests can shop all three looks now on shopDisney and prices range from $228-$298.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Remy's Ratatouille Attraction Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $228

Genuine leather trims

Zip top closure with leather pulls

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

8'' H x 8 1/2'' W x 3'' D

Remy's Ratatouille Attraction Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $268

Zip top closure with leather pulls

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

12'' H x 10'' W x 3 3/4'' D

Handles drop 11 1/2'' L

Remy's Ratatouille Attraction Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $298

Zip top closure with leather pulls

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

9 3/5'' H x 11 1/2'' W x 5 1/4'' D

Handle drop length: 5''

Strap drop length: 21''

More Disney Dooney & Bourke:

Dooney & Bourke and Disney make quite the magical pairing and this year they’ve already delivered some fantastical collections. Some of the latest offerings include: