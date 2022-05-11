National Geographic Developing Third Season of “Lost Cities With Albert Lin”

According to Deadline, National Geographic is developing a third season of Lost Cities With Albert Lin, with production switching from UK producer Blakeway Productions to The Tinder Swindler indie Raw TV.
What’s Happening:
- Helmed by the U.S. TV host, scientist and explorer, the show sees Lin visiting parts of the world featuring ancient runes such as the Knights Templar in Israel, UK’s Stonehenge and Machu Picchu.
- The third season of the series will see an increased budget, although it has not yet been officially greenlit.
- A decision on whether the show premieres on Disney+ will be made at point of greenlight.
- Season 1 of Lost Cities With Albert Lin is currently available on Disney+.
- Lin is known for employing high-end techniques and the show combines hi-tech archaeology with 3D scanning to some of the major sites being explored.
- Lin is a Nat Geo explorer presenting favorite, having also hosted Forbidden Tomb of Genghis Khan, China’s Megatomb Revealed, Lost Treasures of the Maya and Buried Secrets of the Bible. He most recently featured in the Will Smith-hosted Disney+ docuseries Welcome to Earth.
More Disney+ News:
