Photos: Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa DVC Villa Conversion Update

Work is progressing on the transformation of one section of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa into a Disney Vacation Club tower. Let’s take a look at the construction progress as of today.

What’s Happening:

  • The expansion of The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa includes 200 proposed resort studios, a Disney Vacation Club room type unique to this property.
  • The new resort studio accommodations, which are expected to open in late June 2022, rise regally in 1890s Victorian splendor on Seven Seas Lagoon, a scenic stroll away from Magic Kingdom in the heart of Walt Disney World.

  • In addition to the new accommodations, The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa also feature elegant and newly enhanced deluxe studios, one- and two-bedroom villas, and spacious three-bedroom grand villas.

