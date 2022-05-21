Photos: Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa DVC Villa Conversion Update

Work is progressing on the transformation of one section of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa into a Disney Vacation Club tower. Let’s take a look at the construction progress as of today.

What’s Happening:

The expansion of The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa includes 200 proposed resort studios, a Disney Vacation Club room type unique to this property.

The new resort studio accommodations, which are expected to open in late June 2022, rise regally in 1890s Victorian splendor on Seven Seas Lagoon, a scenic stroll away from Magic Kingdom Walt Disney World

In addition to the new accommodations, The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa also feature elegant and newly enhanced deluxe studios, one- and two-bedroom villas, and spacious three-bedroom grand villas.

For more information on the expansion of The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, check out our previous post

More Walt Disney World News: