Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Opening Day Merchandise to Be Available at Creations Shop

We are just two days away from the highly anticipated official opening day of EPCOT’s newest attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. As we previously showed you, there will be plenty of exclusive merchandise available to purchase, likely with huge demand. Disney has released some details on how and where the merchandise will be released.

What’s Happening:

Due to anticipated high demand and space constraints inside the Treasures of Xandar (the attraction’s store), the merchandise location will have a delayed opening to help manage demand.

All items available in Treasures of Xandar will also be available in the Creations Shop, giving guests easier access.

Dated, opening-day merchandise will only be available in Creations Shop, of course while supplies last.

Current merchandise limits of two items per person remain in effect for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind collections.

Standard discounts cannot be applied to any of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Heroes of Xandar Collection items and Cast Member discounts cannot be used on any of the merchandise at this time.

Merchandise Cast Members will be on site to help with any guest questions.

More EPCOT News: