Enjoy a Special Magic Key Photo Opportunity During Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion

Magic Key holders attending Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion at Disney California Adventure can look forward to a special photo opportunity.

Say cheese! Magic Key holders attending Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion are invited to stop by the Magic Key destination, near Silly Symphony Swings

The event takes place at Disney California Adventure on June 23th, 28th & 30th, 2022 from 8:00pm – 12:00am.

Tickets for all three nights are still available at Disneyland.com

