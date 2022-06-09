Enjoy a Special Magic Key Photo Opportunity During Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion

Magic Key holders attending Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion at Disney California Adventure can look forward to a special photo opportunity.
What’s Happening:
- Say cheese! Magic Key holders attending Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion are invited to stop by the Magic Key destination, near Silly Symphony Swings, for a special photo opportunity with complimentary keepsake.
- The event takes place at Disney California Adventure on June 23th, 28th & 30th, 2022 from 8:00pm – 12:00am.
- Tickets for all three nights are still available at Disneyland.com.
- Take a look at the full entertainment lineup and list of food offerings that will be available during the event.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- With the release of the first episode of Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan is now greeting guests in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.
- The Avengers Super Store in Hollywood Land is also celebrating the debut of Ms. Marvel with a screen-used statue of Captain Marvel.
- Moses Ingram, who plays Reva, the Third Sister in Obi-Wan Kenobi, recently stopped by the Disneyland Resort for some Star Wars experiences.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning