Enjoy a Special Magic Key Photo Opportunity During Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Magic Key holders attending Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion at Disney California Adventure can look forward to a special photo opportunity.

What’s Happening:

  • Say cheese! Magic Key holders attending Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion are invited to stop by the Magic Key destination, near Silly Symphony Swings, for a special photo opportunity with complimentary keepsake.
  • The event takes place at Disney California Adventure on June 23th, 28th & 30th, 2022 from 8:00pm – 12:00am.
  • Tickets for all three nights are still available at Disneyland.com.
  • Take a look at the full entertainment lineup and list of food offerings that will be available during the event.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning