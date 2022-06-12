Build-A-Bear Workshop Coming Soon to Cedar Point

The latest theme park to get their own Build-A-Bear Workshop is America’s Roller Coast, Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
What’s Happening:
- According to the Sandusky Register, the park’s new Build-A-Bear Workshop will be located in Frontier Town near Maverick and Steel Vengeance in the former Jitney Arcade.
- While Cedar Point has not officially confirmed the addition yet, the location has been added to the Build-A-Bear website.
- Cedar Point is the latest in a long line of theme parks to receive a Build-A-Bear location, including Knott’s Berry Farm, Kings Island, SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
- Until 2017, there was a Build-A-Bear in Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort.
- At Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs shopping center, a Build-A-Dino can be found inside the T-REX Cafe.
