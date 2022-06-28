New Wave of “The Simpsons” Ultimates Figures Features Mr. Burns, Ralph, and Some Alien Visitors

Super 7 is back with a new wave of The Simpsons Ultimates Figures that will help to round out your pop culture collection. The most recent releases are available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth and feature some of Springfield’s more unusual residents like Mr. Burns and Ralph Wiggum or extraterrestrial visitors.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If looking at the new Super 7 The Simpsons action figures has you reaching for your wallet and saying, I’m in danger, we totally understand! The company has unveiled four new collectibles that fans of the show will be anxious to acquire and who can blame them?

action figures has you reaching for your wallet and saying, I’m in danger, we totally understand! The company has unveiled four new collectibles that fans of the show will be anxious to acquire and who can blame them? This latest wave of 7-inch action figures focus not on the titular family, but their friends, neighbors, and morally questionable boss. We’re talking of course about: Mr. Burns Kang Kodos Ralph Wiggum

Each figure features multiple points of articulation and comes with alternate heads and hands, and accessories specific to the character.

All four figures are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

**Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth**

For a limited time the company is offering Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SUNFREE22! That means now is the perfect time to stock up on new and pre-order toys, figures, and more.

Mr. Burns

The Simpsons Ultimates Mr. Burns 7-Inch Action Figure – $54.99

3x Interchangeable heads

8x Interchangeable hands

1x Bobo

1x Magazine

1x Trillion dollar bill

1x Blinky

The Simpsons Ultimates Mr. Burns Action Figure

Kang

The Simpsons Ultimates Kang 7-Inch Action Figure – $74.99

2x Interchangeable heads

5x Interchangeable hands

1x Maggie Alien

1x Ray gun

1x Earth Capital sign

Kodos

The Simpsons Ultimates Kodos 7-Inch Action Figure – $74.99

2x Interchangeable heads

6x Interchangeable hands

1x Ray gun

1x Cook book

Ralph Wiggum

The Simpsons Ultimates Ralph Wiggum 7-Inch Action – $54.99

2x Interchangeable heads

5x Interchangeable hands

1x Valentines card

1x Computer

1x Do Not Hug sign

More The Simpsons Ultimates Figures:

Add even more Springfield style mayhem to your collection with Bartman, Krusty the Clown

For fans of the Super 7 stylings, there are four other figures that were introduced last year including robot versions of Itchy and Scratchy

More From Super 7: