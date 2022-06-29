Who doesn’t love dinner and a show? Guests sailing aboard the Disney Wish will have the chance to be part of a heroic experience at Worlds of Marvel, the first-ever Marvel cinematic dining adventure! In anticipation of the Disney Wish’s first voyage, Disney has shared pictures of the dining location, plus a few surprise super heroes just for good measure.

What’s Happening:

On July 14th, the Disney Cruise Line Disney Wish

The new ship will be home to 11 unique restaurants and lounges, shopping experiences, character encounters and so much more all inspired by beloved Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars stories.

Today, as Disney Wish is christened

The themed restaurant puts guests right in the middle of their very own Avengers story as they enjoy a unique meal inspired by Marvel movies and characters.

Of course with Ant-Man and The Wasp involved you can bet there’s going to be an awesome display of Pym technology too. The latest tech, the Quantum Core is rather powerful and rumor is, Ultron is lurking nearby desperate to get his hands on it!

When it opens, Worlds of Marvel will host the action packed show Avengers: Quantum Encounter featuring several popular heroes like Captain America (Sam Wilson), Captain Marvel, and Ms. Marvel too .

About Worlds of Marvel:

Worlds of Marvel is the first-ever Marvel cinematic dining adventure, where guests play an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around them, complete with a worldly menu inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Quantum Encounter Story:

In the ambitious dining experience, guests will take part in a hands-on demonstration of the latest and greatest Pym Tech, the Quantum Core, hosted by Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne. But this tech is so advanced that it attracts a very unwelcome visitor, Ultron, eager to get his hands on this powerful quantum technology.

Arriving just in time, Captain America and Captain Marvel manage to thwart an army of Ultron’s sentries in an Avengers-level battle on the upper decks of the ship. Alongside these two Avengers is Ms. Marvel, who puts her cosmic powers to the test…while totally fangirling the whole time

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Anthony Mackie, Brie Larson and Iman Vellani will reprise their roles

Additionally, Kerry Condon will reprise her role as the voice of F.R.I.D.A.Y., and Ross Marquand will lend his villainous voice to Ultron.