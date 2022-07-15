The Bride of Frankenstein Now Meeting Guests at Universal Studios Hollywood

For the first time in years, the Bride of Frankenstein can once again be found lurking the streets of Universal Studios Hollywood.
What’s Happening:
- The official Universal Studios Hollywood Twitter account shared these photos of the Bride of Frankenstein, who is once again meeting guests near the front of the park.
- While the Bride hasn’t been in the park for regular hours, last year she got her own house at Halloween Horror Nights on both coasts.
- Our own Mike Celestino even had the chance to tour the Hollywood version of the house before the event began.
More Universal Park News:
- The popular meet and greet experience with Shrek and his wisecracking sidekick Donkey is back at Universal Orlando Resort in a new location within Universal Studios Florida.
- Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida has been closed for a lengthy refurbishment since the beginning of this year. A major milestone in that refurbishment has been hit, as construction walls have been removed from the entrance to the attraction.
- Guests can find a plethora of Super Nintendo World merchandise on their next visit to Universal Studios Hollywood just by stopping in the Universal Studio Store at the front of the park!