Halloween Horror Nights Gallery of Legends Coming to Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Halloween Horror Nights will soon be bringing almost two full months of terror to Universal Studios Florida. However, the screams will not be contained to the park as a Universal Monsters Gallery of Legends will be coming to Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort.

Universal Orlando hotel guests will be able to experience this new Universal Monsters-themed photo gallery experience and the Spooky Swizzle Lounge at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort.

These experiences will be available for the duration of this year’s HHN run, from September 2nd through October 31st.

The gallery ties in with the Universal Monsters: Legends Collide house

This isn’t the first time Halloween Horror Nights has come to Cabana Bay Beach Resort. In previous years, hotel guests have been able to experience Jack the Clown and Stranger Things photo ops.

More on Halloween Horror Nights:

Halloween Horror Nights begins on Friday, September 2 in Orlando with 10 terrifying haunted houses and Thursday, September 8 in Hollywood with eight frightening haunted houses. Both events will run select nights through Monday, October 31, and additional details will be revealed soon.

Tickets and vacation packages are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, and tickets for Universal Studios Hollywood will be available soon. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com

In addition to the Universal Monsters, guests will encounter Michael Myers terrifying mind of The Weeknd horrors of Blumhouse

