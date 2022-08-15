2023 Disneyland Vacation Packages to be Available This Week

If you’re planning to take a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth next year, we have good news for you. 2023 Disneyland Resort vacation packages will be available starting this week.
- 2023 Disneyland Resort vacation packages will be available beginning Wednesday, August 17.
- These packages will be valid for arrivals January 1 through December 31, 2023.
- More details on the packages will be made available on Wednesday.
