2023 Disneyland Vacation Packages to be Available This Week

If you’re planning to take a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth next year, we have good news for you. 2023 Disneyland Resort vacation packages will be available starting this week.

2023 Disneyland Resort vacation packages will be available beginning Wednesday, August 17.

These packages will be valid for arrivals January 1 through December 31, 2023.

More details on the packages will be made available on Wednesday.

