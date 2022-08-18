SeaWorld Orlando Offering Free Ice Cream to Guests During August

Visitors to SeaWorld Orlando this month are in for an ice cold treat: free ice cream!

What’s Happening:

Summer may be winding down, but SeaWorld is still serving up new reasons to join the fun! Beat the heat with FREE ice cream during your next visit (one per guest). It’s a cool summer treat at a price that couldn’t be any sweeter, and it’s waiting for you!

Grab this delicious deal in the Wild Arctic Plaza (11:00 a.m. to 2 hours prior to park close) now through the end of August.

