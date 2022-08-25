Up-Close Character Greetings Returning to Disney Cruise Line

Traditional up-close character meet and greets will soon be returning to all ships of the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

What’s Happening:

  • Up-close character greetings returned to the Disney Parks back in April 2022, and were even said to be returning to the DIsney Cruise Line at that point.
  • However, the Cruise ships have continued to offer distanced character greetings in the months since.
  • In consideration of guidance from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and due to proven success in the theme parks, up-close character greetings, including autographs, are now in the process of resuming across all five ships of the Disney Cruise Line.
  • Traditional character greetings will return to all ships in the fleet by August 29th.

