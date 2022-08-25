Up-Close Character Greetings Returning to Disney Cruise Line

Traditional up-close character meet and greets will soon be returning to all ships of the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

What’s Happening:

Up-close character greetings returned to the Disney Parks

However, the Cruise ships have continued to offer distanced character greetings in the months since.

In consideration of guidance from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and due to proven success in the theme parks, up-close character greetings, including autographs, are now in the process of resuming across all five ships of the Disney Cruise Line.

Traditional character greetings will return to all ships in the fleet by August 29th.

More Disney Parks and Experiences News: