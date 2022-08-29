Karol Sevilla Performs “Desde Hoy” at Walt Disney World to End World Princess Week

To wrap up World Princess Week, the official Disney Parks Twitter shared a performance from actress and singer Karol Sevilla at Walt Disney World.
- Karol Sevilla visited Walt Disney World and performed "Desde Hoy," the Spanish anthem for the Ultimate Princess Celebration.
- You can watch the full performance below:
- Global superstar Brandy performed the English anthem for the Ultimate Princess Celebration, “Starting Now,” in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland to kick off World Princess Week.
- 2023’s runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon is set to take on a 90’s theme, full of retro vibes, iconic characters and a glimpse into the runDisney of years past.
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has been thrilling EPCOT guests since the new attraction opened in May. Soon, we’ll get to see some more of the story of the attraction unfold in the form of a new comic coming in November.
- After operating as a family style buffet since reopening, Tusker House at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will soon resume full buffet service.
