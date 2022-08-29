Karol Sevilla Performs “Desde Hoy” at Walt Disney World to End World Princess Week

To wrap up World Princess Week, the official Disney Parks Twitter shared a performance from actress and singer Karol Sevilla at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

  • Karol Sevilla visited Walt Disney World and performed "Desde Hoy," the Spanish anthem for the Ultimate Princess Celebration.
  • You can watch the full performance below:

  • Global superstar Brandy performed the English anthem for the Ultimate Princess Celebration, “Starting Now,” in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland to kick off World Princess Week.

