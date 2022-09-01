Magic Key Holders to Receive 30% Off Merchandise September 21st – October 14th

Following in the steps of Walt Disney World, Disneyland will also be offering their Magic Key holders an extra merchandise discount later this month.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland notified Magic Key holders of a temporary increase to their merchandise discount through their official Instagram account.
- From September 21st through October 14th, 2022, Magic Key holders can unlock savings of 30% on select merchandise at certain Disney owned-and-operated locations across the Disneyland Resort.
- Shop the latest collections, including the highly popular Halloween merch, to find looks and gifts for ghouls and goblins of all ages!
- The Magic Key holder must present their valid and activated Magic Key pass prior to purchases to receive any applicable benefits or discounts. Further identification may be required.
- For important details on Magic Key discounts including restrictions and exclusions, click here.
