Magic Key Holders to Receive 30% Off Merchandise September 21st – October 14th

Following in the steps of Walt Disney World, Disneyland will also be offering their Magic Key holders an extra merchandise discount later this month.

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland notified Magic Key holders of a temporary increase to their merchandise discount through their official Instagram account.
  • From September 21st through October 14th, 2022, Magic Key holders can unlock savings of 30% on select merchandise at certain Disney owned-and-operated locations across the Disneyland Resort.
  • Shop the latest collections, including the highly popular Halloween merch, to find looks and gifts for ghouls and goblins of all ages!
  • The Magic Key holder must present their valid and activated Magic Key pass prior to purchases to receive any applicable benefits or discounts. Further identification may be required.
  • For important details on Magic Key discounts including restrictions and exclusions, click here.

