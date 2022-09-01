Magic Key Holders to Receive 30% Off Merchandise September 21st – October 14th

Following in the steps of Walt Disney World, Disneyland will also be offering their Magic Key holders an extra merchandise discount later this month.

Disneyland notified Magic Key holders of a temporary increase to their merchandise discount through their official Instagram account

From September 21st through October 14th, 2022, Magic Key holders can unlock savings of 30% on select merchandise at certain Disney owned-and-operated locations across the Disneyland Resort.

Shop the latest collections, including the highly popular Halloween merch, to find looks and gifts for ghouls and goblins of all ages!

The Magic Key holder must present their valid and activated Magic Key pass prior to purchases to receive any applicable benefits or discounts. Further identification may be required.

For important details on Magic Key discounts including restrictions and exclusions, click here

