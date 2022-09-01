Laser Projection Comes to AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs 24

The AMC Theatre at Disney Springs has received an upgrade, bringing its screens into the modern era with laser projection.

What’s Happening:

Laser at AMC is redefining cinema quality!

Experience movies at AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs 24 like never before with true-to-life color, dynamic detail in every image and a radiant range with the lightest whites and darkest blacks.

This change affects all screens at the Disney Springs complex.

Try out the new laser projections when seeing a Disney classic in honor of Disney+ Day

From September 8-19, select AMC Theaters are getting in on the fun and will celebrate Disney+ screenings of fan-favorite movies Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Marvel Thor: Ragnarok Pixar Animation Studios’ Cars Newsies



