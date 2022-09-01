Laser Projection Comes to AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs 24

The AMC Theatre at Disney Springs has received an upgrade, bringing its screens into the modern era with laser projection.
What’s Happening:
- Laser at AMC is redefining cinema quality!
- Experience movies at AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs 24 like never before with true-to-life color, dynamic detail in every image and a radiant range with the lightest whites and darkest blacks.
- This change affects all screens at the Disney Springs complex.
- Try out the new laser projections when seeing a Disney classic in honor of Disney+ Day.
- From September 8-19, select AMC Theaters are getting in on the fun and will celebrate Disney+ Day with screenings of fan-favorite movies including:
More Disney Movie News:
- Nell Tiger Free, who had a breakout role in Apple TV’s Servant, will be leading 20th Century’s The First Omen, a prequel to the classic horror franchise The Omen.
- We're one month away from the much-anticipated release of Hocus Pocus 2, and to celebrate Disney+ has released a new poster for the movie.
- In a new video from Walt Disney Studios, the cast of the all-new live-action Pinocchio share their favorite moments from the movie.
Disney+ Day 2022 coverage is presented by shopDisney