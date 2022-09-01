Laser Projection Comes to AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs 24

The AMC Theatre at Disney Springs has received an upgrade, bringing its screens into the modern era with laser projection.

What’s Happening:

  • Laser at AMC is redefining cinema quality!
  • Experience movies at AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs 24 like never before with true-to-life color, dynamic detail in every image and a radiant range with the lightest whites and darkest blacks.
  • This change affects all screens at the Disney Springs complex.
  • Try out the new laser projections when seeing a Disney classic in honor of Disney+ Day.
  • From September 8-19, select AMC Theaters are getting in on the fun and will celebrate Disney+ Day with screenings of fan-favorite movies including:
    • Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto 
    • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
    • Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok
    • Pixar Animation Studios’ Cars
    • Newsies

