Photos/Video: The Disney Bundle Pavilion Promotes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu at D23 Expo 2022

The Disney Bundle pavilion at the D23 Expo brings Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ together in one exhibit. We got a chance to preview this pavilion last night before the Expo opens to everyone today.
Bunny Folger’s hoodie from Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building is on display in the pavilion.
Many of Hulu’s hit shows are advertised in this mural.
A photo-op inspired by the fun ads featuring Dave Bautista as “The Streamer.”
Kareem Daniel (Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution) introduced the The Disney Bundle pavilion to the media.
