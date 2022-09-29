Addie Weyrich, Sabrina Wu and Sydney Kuhne Cast in Lauren Ludwig’s Comedy Pilot for FX

Addie Weyrich, Sabrina Wu and Sydney Kuhne have been cast as leads in FX’s untitled half-hour comedy written by Lauren Ludwig (American Auto), according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- The project is described as a metaphysical comedy about a group of queer twenty-somethings forced by the most unlikely source to confront their generational anxieties and unpack their emotional baggage.
- Weyrich (Crush) will play Jane, Kuhne (Ginny & Georgia) portrays Kima and Wu (Doogie Kamealoha M.D.) is Rei, a non-binary character.
- Ludwig is writing and serving as executive producer for the new pilot.
- Oscar nominees Chris & Paul Weitz (About a Boy) executive produce under their Depth of Field banner, along with Andrew Miano, Dan Balgoyen, and Aaron Kogan. The pilot will be produced by FX Productions.
More FX News:
- AHS:NYC, the 11th installment of FX’s acclaimed and groundbreaking American Horror Story anthology series, will premiere Wednesday, October 19th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu.
- FX's new series Fleishman is in Trouble is set to premiere Thursday, November 17th exclusively on Hulu.
- A’ho! More good medicine is on the way! FX’s Reservation Dogs has been renewed for a third season.