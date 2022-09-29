Addie Weyrich, Sabrina Wu and Sydney Kuhne Cast in Lauren Ludwig’s Comedy Pilot for FX

Addie Weyrich, Sabrina Wu and Sydney Kuhne have been cast as leads in FX’s untitled half-hour comedy written by Lauren Ludwig (American Auto), according to Deadline.

The project is described as a metaphysical comedy about a group of queer twenty-somethings forced by the most unlikely source to confront their generational anxieties and unpack their emotional baggage.

Weyrich ( Crush ) will play Jane, Kuhne ( Ginny & Georgia ) portrays Kima and Wu ( Doogie Kamealoha M.D. ) is Rei, a non-binary character.

Oscar nominees Chris & Paul Weitz (About a Boy) executive produce under their Depth of Field banner, along with Andrew Miano, Dan Balgoyen, and Aaron Kogan. The pilot will be produced by FX Productions.

