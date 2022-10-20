Photos: Light Up Wooden World Showcase Ornaments Released at EPCOT’s Creations Shop

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Just released at EPCOT’s Creations Shop are these beautiful wooden ornaments of all 11 World Showcase pavilions.

Each pavilion design is contained within a wooden box, featuring an iconic element of that particular country. All eleven of the ornaments light up, and retail for $29.99 a piece.

