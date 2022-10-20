Photos: Light Up Wooden World Showcase Ornaments Released at EPCOT’s Creations Shop

Just released at EPCOT’s Creations Shop are these beautiful wooden ornaments of all 11 World Showcase pavilions.
Each pavilion design is contained within a wooden box, featuring an iconic element of that particular country. All eleven of the ornaments light up, and retail for $29.99 a piece.
