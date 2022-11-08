Video: Space Mountain Gets a Rockin’ Holiday Overlay at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

Returning this year for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is the incredible holiday overlay of Space Mountain, turning the previously dark experience into a rockin’ Christmas light show!
What’s Happening:
- One of Magic Kingdom’s most iconic attractions will launch guests on a trippy jaunt through the cosmos, filled with dazzling lighting and high-energy holiday tunes.
- In addition to the interior overlay, the exterior of Space Mountain is also lit up in bright and festive colors for the event.
- In the video below, join us outside Space Mountain, before taking a ride through the Mountain aboard the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, and then a ride on the holiday overlay itself.
- Other holiday overlays at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party this year include the Mad Tea Party, Tomorrowland Speedway, and Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor, as well as the Jingle Cruise, which runs daily.
- Take a look at this year's event guide and commemorative gifts for the return of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.
More Magic Kingdom News:
- Former Miss Universe and Mexican host and model Andrea Meza recently visited the Walt Disney World Resort for the very first time.
- Take a look at the latest construction update for TRON Lightcycle / Run, opening Spring 2023 in Tomorrowland.
- Walt Disney World is making the transition into the holiday season and Magic Kingdom already has the holidays in full swing. Guests can now see the traditional decor they’ve seen the past several years peppered throughout Main Street USA and the rest of the park.
