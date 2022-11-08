Video: Space Mountain Gets a Rockin’ Holiday Overlay at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

Returning this year for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is the incredible holiday overlay of Space Mountain, turning the previously dark experience into a rockin’ Christmas light show!

What’s Happening:

  • One of Magic Kingdom’s most iconic attractions will launch guests on a trippy jaunt through the cosmos, filled with dazzling lighting and high-energy holiday tunes.
  • In addition to the interior overlay, the exterior of Space Mountain is also lit up in bright and festive colors for the event.
  • In the video below, join us outside Space Mountain, before taking a ride through the Mountain aboard the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, and then a ride on the holiday overlay itself.

