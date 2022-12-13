Photos: More New Directional Signage Added at the Entrance to EPCOT

More new directional signage in the now familiar new EPCOT style has been added just outside the entrance of the park.

What’s Happening:

Above is a new entrance sign for the EPCOT Monorail, using blue outlines and the wonderful EPCOT font.

Below, two signs directing towards the two tram loading zones have been added, possibly hinting at a return of tram service to EPCOT sometime in the near-future.

Recently, similar signage was added outside the Odyssey pavilion

