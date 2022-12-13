Photos: More New Directional Signage Added at the Entrance to EPCOT

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

More new directional signage in the now familiar new EPCOT style has been added just outside the entrance of the park.

What’s Happening:

  • Above is a new entrance sign for the EPCOT Monorail, using blue outlines and the wonderful EPCOT font.
  • Below, two signs directing towards the two tram loading zones have been added, possibly hinting at a return of tram service to EPCOT sometime in the near-future.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning