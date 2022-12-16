Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Lobby Receiving Renovation Ahead of the Resort’s 35th Anniversary

Over the last few years, many of the hotels of the Walt Disney World Resort have received upgrades of some sort, and the latest to receive some new additions is Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will celebrate its 35th anniversary on July 1st, 2023. To mark the occasion, the resort has been receiving some grand touches that weave familiar storybook charm into the Victorian elegance of this flagship resort.
- Guest rooms are currently being updated with more to come as the beloved Grand Floridian ushers in its third decade of magic. The ongoing renovation will also include an upcoming refurbishment of the lobby, which will maintain the classic theming with some fresh new enhancements.
- The story doesn’t end there, as you can dine underneath the lovely London sky at Citricos, inspired by Mary Poppins Returns … and maybe bookend your evening with a shimmering sip at Enchanted Rose Lounge, inspired by Beauty and the Beast.
- The beloved Victoria & Albert’s – the culinary crown jewel of Walt Disney World Resort and AAA Five Diamond Award winner – reopened its doors this year to rave reviews featuring a renovated interior.
More Walt Disney World Hotel Updates:
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn is receiving multiple updates, including a refreshed lobby and two new dining locations: The Cake Bake Shop and Carousel Coffee.
- The rooms of the Trinidad area of Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort have been updated with modern touches inspired by The Little Mermaid.
- Last year, Disney’s Contemporary Resort received a fresh lobby makeover featuring murals inspired by the legendary Disney artist Mary Blair, as well as new rooms themed to The Incredibles.
- Rooms at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort have gotten a lovely Moana inspired makeover, and Kona Cafe recently got a fresh new look.
- All three of Disney’s All-Star Resorts—Movies, Music and Sports—are finishing up their refurbishments and welcome you with fresh new guest rooms and open inviting lobbies.
