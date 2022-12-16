Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Lobby Receiving Renovation Ahead of the Resort’s 35th Anniversary

Over the last few years, many of the hotels of the Walt Disney World Resort have received upgrades of some sort, and the latest to receive some new additions is Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will celebrate its 35th anniversary on July 1st, 2023. To mark the occasion, the resort has been receiving some grand touches that weave familiar storybook charm into the Victorian elegance of this flagship resort.

Guest rooms are currently being updated with more to come as the beloved Grand Floridian ushers in its third decade of magic. The ongoing renovation will also include an upcoming refurbishment of the lobby, which will maintain the classic theming with some fresh new enhancements.

The story doesn't end there, as you can dine underneath the lovely London sky at Citricos, inspired by Mary Poppins Returns

… and maybe bookend your evening with a shimmering sip at . The beloved Victoria & Albert’s – the culinary crown jewel of Walt Disney World Resort and AAA Five Diamond Award winner – reopened its doors this year to rave reviews featuring a renovated interior.

