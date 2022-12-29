Walt Disney World Offering 2023 Confetti Magic Shot Through January 3rd

Walt Disney World guests now have another way to ring in the New Year, with an all-new Magic Shot!
What’s Happening:
- Ring in the New Year with this 2023 Confetti Magic Shot from Disney PhotoPass.
- This special MagicShot is available now through January 3rd at all four Walt Disney World theme parks and at Disney Springs.
- If you’re at Walt Disney World for New Year’s Eve, you might want to try some of the special food items available across the Resort. See what’s available in the latest Foodie Guide.
- As we prepare to welcome 2023, take a look back at our Top 10 Disney Moments of 2022.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Carousel Coffee has officially opened at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, and the occasion was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
- Shout for joy! Dr. John Sinclair has been honored for conducting 1,000 shows of the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT.
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will undergo a lengthy refurbishment beginning in February 2023.
