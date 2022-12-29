Walt Disney World Offering 2023 Confetti Magic Shot Through January 3rd

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Walt Disney World guests now have another way to ring in the New Year, with an all-new Magic Shot!

What’s Happening:

  • Ring in the New Year with this 2023 Confetti Magic Shot from Disney PhotoPass.
  • This special MagicShot is available now through January 3rd at all four Walt Disney World theme parks and at Disney Springs.

  • If you’re at Walt Disney World for New Year’s Eve, you might want to try some of the special food items available across the Resort. See what’s available in the latest Foodie Guide.
  • As we prepare to welcome 2023, take a look back at our Top 10 Disney Moments of 2022.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning