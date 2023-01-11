William H. Macy Joins the Cast of “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

William H. Macy has joined the cast of 20th Century Studios’ latest addition to the Planet of the Apes franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, as reported by Deadline.
- William H. Macy (Shameless, Hulu’s The Dropout) has joined the cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in an undisclosed role.
- Previously announced cast members include:
- Owen Teague
- Freya Allan
- Peter Macon
- Kevin Durand
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes starts an all-new chapter in the Apes saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes.
- Wes Ball (The Maze Runner) is on board to direct.
- The screenplay is by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr, Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers, with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping exec producing.
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters in 2024.
- Planet of the Apes is a longtime franchise for 20th Century Studios, with multiple films and subsequent remakes since 1968.
