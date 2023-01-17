Disney100: Commemorate Your Favorite Disney Resort with Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella Castle Figurines

As fans get ready for Disney100 celebrations at the Disneyland Resort, shopDisney is continuing to unveil merchandise to commemorate the incredible milestone. Two figurines—Sleeping Beauty Castle and Cinderella Castle—have debuted and make a great addition to your DIsney Collection.

What’s Happening:

Throughout 2023, Disney will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the company and that means merchandise collections, limited edition pieces, memorabilia and commemorative figurines.

This week shopDisney introduced two new castle display pieces inspired by the gorgeous icons at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.

For Disneyland, guests can add Sleeping Beauty Castle to their collection, while Magic Kingdom diehards will adore the Cinderella Castle figurine. Both are quite sizable (between 6- to 8-inches high) and are presented in silver at the bottom transitioning to colorful metallic hues at the top that closely resemble their actual counterparts.

Each comes on a solid black base with the nameplate listing the resort it represents, and for added fun, Tinker Bell is attached above the palace sprinkling Pixie Dust and working her magic (see above).

Guests will find the Disney Castle figurines available now on shopDisney and priced at $179.00.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Sleeping Beauty Castle Figurine – Disneyland – Disney100 – $179.00

Includes Tinker Bell figure on a wire

Includes black base

Silvertone ''Disneyland'' plaque

Comes in special Disney100 presentation box

6'' H x 5 9/10'' W x 3'' D

Cinderella Castle Figurine – Walt Disney World – Disney100 – $179.00

Includes Tinker Bell figure on a wire

Includes black base

Silvertone ''Walt Disney World'' plaque

Comes in special Disney100 presentation box

8 1/2'' H x 6 1/4'' W x 5 2/3'' D

More Disney100 Merchandise:

The Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection is already here! Not only can guests find the assortment on shopDisney, but it’s at the parks too !

is already here! Not only can guests find the assortment on shopDisney, but ! Additional collections rolling out throughout 2023 include the Disney Eras collection (Jan. 27th); Oswald Collection and the Decades Collection.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.