Everything Coming to Disney+ in February 2023

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this February, which includes Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and a documentary about the making of the film, Season 2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, the new Disney Channel series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, and an expansive collection of content from the A&E library. Here are all of next month’s planned new additions.
New Exclusives
Movies & Specials
Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – February 8th
Follow the production of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in this episode of Assembled, as the cast and crew take on the incredible challenge of and remembering T’Challa, with a chapter befitting the late king. Through intimate behind-the-scenes footage and interviews, watch Shuri take on the mantel of Wakanda’s hero and face a new foe from the ocean’s depths in Namor.
Dug Days: Carl’s Date – February 10th
In Pixar Animation Studios’ special short, “Carl’s Date,” Carl Fredricksen reluctantly agrees to go on a date with a lady friend—but admittedly has no idea how dating works these days. Ever the helpful friend, Dug steps in to calm Carl’s pre-date jitters and offer some tried-and-true tips for making friends—if you’re a dog.
TV Shows
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch
- February 1st – “Tribe”
- February 8th – “The Clone Conspiracy” and “Truth and Consequences”
- February 15th – “The Crossing”
- February 22nd – “Retrieval”
- National Treasure: Edge of History
- February 1st – “A Meeting with Salazar”
- February 8th – “Treasure Protectors” (Finale)
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
- February 1st – All Season 2 Episodes Streaming
- The Chorus: Success, Here I Go
- February 1st – All Episodes Streaming
- Marvel Studios Legends
- February 10th – “Ant-Man,” “Wasp,” and “Hank & Janet"
- Mila in the Multiverse
- February 15th – All Episodes Streaming
- The Low Tone Club
- February 22nd – All Episodes Streaming
- Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever
- February 22nd – All Episodes Streaming
New Library Additions
Wednesday, February 1st
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Dead End Express (S1)
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S1, S2, S3)
- Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)
- O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu (S1)
Friday, February 3rd
- Clan of the Meerkats
- Life Below Zero (S19)
- Water and Power: A California Heist
Wednesday, February 8th
- 7 Toughest Days (S1)
- Arranged (S1)
- Celebrity House Hunting (S1)
- Dance Moms (S1, S2, S7)
- Dance Moms: Miami (S1)
- Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (S1, S2)
- Forged in Fire (S4)
- Ghost Hunters (S1, S2)
- Hamster & Gretel (S1, 5 episodes)
- History’s Greatest Mysteries (S1, S2)
- Ice Road Truckers (S11)
- Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (S2)
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 7 episodes)
- The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
- The Proof Is Out There (S1, S2)
- Rescue Cam (S1)
- Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (S1)
- Storage Wars: Miami (S1)
- Storage Wars: New York (S1, S2)
- Storage Wars (S14)
Friday, February 10th
- 42 to 1
- The Christmas Consultant
- Feliz Navidad
- House of Darkness
- Liz & Dick
- People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street
- The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story
- The Santa Con
- Tommy
- Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart
- Turkey Hollow
- Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter
Wednesday, February 15th
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S3)
- Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (S1)
- Mars (S1)
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 6 episodes)
- SuperKitties (S1, 7 episodes)
Friday, February 17th
- Inside Airport Lost & Found
- Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship
Wednesday, February 22nd
- To Catch a Smuggler (S4)
- Ultimate Airport Dubai (S1, S2, S3)
Friday, February 24th
- Blow Your Mind
- Tini: The New Life of Violetta
