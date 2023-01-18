Everything Coming to Disney+ in February 2023

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this February, which includes Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and a documentary about the making of the film, Season 2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, the new Disney Channel series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, and an expansive collection of content from the A&E library. Here are all of next month’s planned new additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – February 8th

Follow the production of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in this episode of Assembled, as the cast and crew take on the incredible challenge of and remembering T’Challa, with a chapter befitting the late king. Through intimate behind-the-scenes footage and interviews, watch Shuri take on the mantel of Wakanda’s hero and face a new foe from the ocean’s depths in Namor.

Dug Days: Carl’s Date – February 10th

In Pixar Animation Studios’ special short, “Carl’s Date,” Carl Fredricksen reluctantly agrees to go on a date with a lady friend—but admittedly has no idea how dating works these days. Ever the helpful friend, Dug steps in to calm Carl’s pre-date jitters and offer some tried-and-true tips for making friends—if you’re a dog.

TV Shows

Star Wars: The Bad Batch February 1st – “Tribe” February 8th – “The Clone Conspiracy” and “Truth and Consequences” February 15th – “The Crossing” February 22nd – “Retrieval”

National Treasure: Edge of History February 1st – “A Meeting with Salazar” February 8th – “Treasure Protectors” (Finale)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder February 1st – All Season 2 Episodes Streaming

The Chorus: Success, Here I Go February 1st – All Episodes Streaming

Marvel Studios Legends February 10th – “Ant-Man,” “Wasp,” and “Hank & Janet"

Mila in the Multiverse February 15th – All Episodes Streaming

The Low Tone Club February 22nd – All Episodes Streaming

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever February 22nd – All Episodes Streaming



New Library Additions

Wednesday, February 1st

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Dead End Express (S1)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S1, S2, S3)

Puppy Dog Pals

O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu (S1)

Friday, February 3rd

Clan of the Meerkats

Life Below Zero (S19)

Water and Power: A California Heist

Wednesday, February 8th

7 Toughest Days (S1)

Arranged (S1)

Celebrity House Hunting (S1)

Dance Moms (S1, S2, S7)

Dance Moms: Miami (S1)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (S1, S2)

Forged in Fire (S4)

Ghost Hunters (S1, S2)

Hamster & Gretel

History’s Greatest Mysteries (S1, S2)

Ice Road Truckers (S11)

Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (S2)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 7 episodes)

The Owl House

The Proof Is Out There (S1, S2)

Rescue Cam (S1)

Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (S1)

Storage Wars: Miami (S1)

Storage Wars: New York (S1, S2)

Storage Wars (S14)

Friday, February 10th

42 to 1

The Christmas Consultant

Feliz Navidad

House of Darkness

Liz & Dick

People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street

The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story

The Santa Con

Tommy

Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart

Turkey Hollow

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter

Wednesday, February 15th

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S3)

Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (S1)

Mars (S1)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

SuperKitties

Friday, February 17th

Inside Airport Lost & Found

Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship

Wednesday, February 22nd

To Catch a Smuggler (S4)

Ultimate Airport Dubai (S1, S2, S3)

Friday, February 24th

Blow Your Mind

Tini: The New Life of Violetta

