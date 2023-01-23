Photos: Pete’s Silly Sideshow Reopens at the Magic Kingdom

Alongside the return of Ariel’s Grotto, Pete’s Silly Sideshow character meet & greet has also reopened at the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Pete’s Silly Sideshow reopened just over a week ago on Sunday, January 15th the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World

Step right up and say hello to the stars of this slapstick circus – snake charmer extraordinaire The Astounding Donaldo and his daring stuntman pal The Great Goofini, along with Minnie Magnifique and the mysterious fortune teller Daisy Fortuna.

One of the last shuttered facilities in the Magic Kingdom, Pete’s Silly Sideshow has been closed since the COVID related shutdown of 2020.

Guests have been able to meet Donald, Goofy, Minnie and Daisy elsewhere in the park, but will now get to see them once again in their Storybook Circus guises.

