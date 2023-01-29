Newlyweds Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Go On a Shopping Spree at the Magic Kingdom

Newly married stars Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams recently paid a visit to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

ABC Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and husband, TV personality Wells Adams, recently visited the Walt Disney World Resort, and shared a special moment on Main Street U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom

The newlywed couple spent a few days exploring the Walt Disney World theme parks and Hyland said she was especially excited to experience her favorite attraction Space Mountain

Hyland can currently be seen in the new Peacock series, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, while Adams serves as the host of Hulu Best In Dough.

