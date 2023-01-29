Newlyweds Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Go On a Shopping Spree at the Magic Kingdom

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Newly married stars Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams recently paid a visit to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

  • ABC's Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and husband, TV personality Wells Adams, recently visited the Walt Disney World Resort, and shared a special moment on Main Street U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom.
  • The newlywed couple spent a few days exploring the Walt Disney World theme parks and Hyland said she was especially excited to experience her favorite attraction Space Mountain.
  • Hyland can currently be seen in the new Peacock series, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, while Adams serves as the host of Hulu’s Best In Dough.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning