“Wheel of Fortune” is Blasting Off to a Galaxy Far, Far Away – And You Can Be a Contestant!

Are you a fan of Wheel of Fortune and Star Wars? If so, then you’re in luck, as you can now apply to be a contestant during the show’s Star Wars week!

What’s Happening:

  • In a galaxy not too far away, Star Wars is coming to Wheel of Fortune!
  • Puzzle solvers can apply now to be a contestant during a special week of Wheel of Fortune, for your chance to spin and win cash, Disney vacations, and restore order (to the alphabet).
  • Head to WheelOfFortune.com/StarWars to apply for the show now!
  • Wheel of Fortune is syndicated. Click here to find out what channel it’s on in your area.
  • Wheel of Fortune, alongside Jeopardy, was recently renewed by ABC Owned Television Stations through the 2027-28 season.

