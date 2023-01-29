“Wheel of Fortune” is Blasting Off to a Galaxy Far, Far Away – And You Can Be a Contestant!

Are you a fan of Wheel of Fortune and Star Wars? If so, then you’re in luck, as you can now apply to be a contestant during the show’s Star Wars week!

What’s Happening:

In a galaxy not too far away, Star Wars is coming to Wheel of Fortune !

is coming to ! Puzzle solvers can apply now to be a contestant during a special week of Wheel of Fortune , for your chance to spin and win cash, Disney vacations, and restore order (to the alphabet).

, for your chance to spin and win cash, Disney vacations, and restore order (to the alphabet). Head to WheelOfFortune.com/StarWars

Wheel of Fortune is syndicated. Click here

is syndicated. Wheel of Fortune, alongside Jeopardy, was recently renewed by ABC through the 2027-28 season

More Disney TV News: